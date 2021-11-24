Operation Quickfind: Talaya McGee

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Talaya McGee, 14, was last seen at 795 Brandon Ave in Hiawatha at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with white writing on it and gray sweatpants.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Hiawatha Police or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

The Operation Quickfind was originally released on Nov. 15, but the sheriff’s office said McGee has still not been found.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.