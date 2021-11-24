Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

More charges filed against former Pleasantville police officer

24-year-old Alec Veatch, of Norwalk, was arrested and initially charged with one count of...
24-year-old Alec Veatch, of Norwalk, was arrested and initially charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor, and enticing a minor.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the DCI filed additional criminal charges against former Pleasantville police officer, Alec Veatch.

Veatch was previously facing a slew of sexual assault charges including third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor, and enticing a minor. Now Veatch faces new charges from Marion County.

The added charges are assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, enticing a minor, lascivious acts with a minor, and assault with intent to commit serious injury.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion, Iowa Police logo
Shots fired incident near Indian Creek Elementary in Marion
Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
Cody Adkins
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with July shooting
Richard Forsythe, who plead guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend in Dubuque this year, was...
Illinois man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing ex-girlfriend in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is...
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is bullying her

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot in 2019
Traffic warning for Turkey Trot 5k Run/Walk
Johnson County administration building.
2022 Reprecincting maps proposed for Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty, and Tiffin
Emergency crews on the scene of a house fire in Elberon, Iowa, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021...
House in Tama County engulfed in flames
Talaya McGee, 14
Operation Quickfind: Talaya McGee