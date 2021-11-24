Milder today, strong cold front arrives tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gusty wind continues today and will lead to a mild afternoon in the mid-upper 50s in many areas, even despite some clouds rolling through. Tonight, the cold front hits hard with increasing northwest wind and lows falling into the lower 20s. Wind chills on Thanksgiving morning will be in the teens and could even be in the single digits for a short time. Highs on Thanksgiving will only reach the lower 30s with a gusty northwest wind. This weekend, a weak system looks to pass well to our north, leaving us dry with highs around 40 each day.

