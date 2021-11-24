John Deere raises wages for non-union workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - John Deere’s non-union workers will see increased wages, according to the Des Moines Register.

Deere said its salaried staff will receive an eight percent raise.

It comes after union workers accepted a contract agreement with Deere for increased wages after more than a month on strike.

A spokesperson for the company released a statement saying, “The future success of Deere depends on its ability to retain and recruit the best talent. And to do that, Deere says it is committed to putting its employees in a better economic position.”

While union workers were on strike, salaried workers, like supervisors, engineers and financial services employees, were sent to work in warehouses and factories to keep shipments of parts going out to farmers.

