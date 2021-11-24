Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

John Deere raises wages for non-union workers

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - John Deere’s non-union workers will see increased wages, according to the Des Moines Register.

Deere said its salaried staff will receive an eight percent raise.

It comes after union workers accepted a contract agreement with Deere for increased wages after more than a month on strike.

A spokesperson for the company released a statement saying, “The future success of Deere depends on its ability to retain and recruit the best talent. And to do that, Deere says it is committed to putting its employees in a better economic position.”

While union workers were on strike, salaried workers, like supervisors, engineers and financial services employees, were sent to work in warehouses and factories to keep shipments of parts going out to farmers.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion, Iowa Police logo
Shots fired incident near Indian Creek Elementary in Marion
Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
Richard Forsythe, who plead guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend in Dubuque this year, was...
Illinois man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing ex-girlfriend in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is...
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is bullying her
Cody Adkins
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with July shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden says he will release emergency oil reserves to help with high gas prices.
Biden administration to release emergency oil reserves amid high gas prices
John Deere's non-union workers will see increased wages.
John Deere raising wages for non-union workers
Dave Muhlbauer
Iowa democrat Muhlbauer drops out of US Senate race
Fans attending Iowa State's football game on Friday will be able to bring their own snacks into...
Iowa State Univ. allows fans to bring snacks to football game amid staffing issues