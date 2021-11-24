Show You Care
Iowa State Univ. allows fans to bring snacks to football game amid staffing issues

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Fans attending Iowa State’s football game on Friday will be able to bring their own snacks to the stadium.

The University’s athletics department made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the decision was made due to staffing issues with the concession stands.

The athletics department said fans can bring their own 20 ounce water bottle into the stadium, but any food must follow the department’s clear bag policy.

Water bottles must be unopened or empty. There will be filling stations available.

They say there will be limited options at concession stands at Jack Trice stadium, but not all concession stands will be open.

ISU Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said, “we believe that allowing fans the ability to bring food items into the stadium will take the pressure off those concession stands that we are able to staff.”

The Cyclones will play Texas Christian University Friday at 3:30 p.m.

