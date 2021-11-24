Iowa State Patrol reminds everyone to drive safely this Thanksgiving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol wants to remind everyone to practice safe driving this Thanksgiving weekend.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times, and with millions of Americans on the road, it’s even more important to drive safely. Always buckle up, always drive sober, and always follow the traffic laws. Driving distracted can lead to deadly consequences so it’s always important to commit your full attention when you’re behind the wheel and to look out for your surroundings.

Important safety statistics to remember:

When you wear your seatbelt as a front-seat occupant of a passenger car, your risk of fatal injury goes down by 45%.

In 2020, there were 945 crashes and 4 deaths in Iowa due to drivers distracted by the use of the phone or other electronic device. So it’s important to be attentive and put the phone down.

In 2020 in Iowa, there were 669 crashes and 30 deaths in which exceeding the speed limit was the cause. Speed is something we can all control. Obey the speed limit to save lives!

Driving impaired is costly and can be deadly. There were 51 deaths and 1,383 crashes in Iowa in 2020 due to alcohol-impaired driving. Rideshare, taking the keys, or even better, planning ahead can prevent impaired driving and still allow everyone to have a good time.

Between November 15th, 2020, and November 28th, 2020, thirteen people lost their lives on Iowa’s roadways, and during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday, three people were killed on Iowa’s roadways.

To read more stats go to https://www.iowadot.gov/mvd/stats/daily.pdf

Always Be Careful and have a Happy Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.