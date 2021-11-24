Iowa and Nebraska heroes to be honored Friday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa and Nebraska’s football teams will face off at 12:30 pm on Friday as part of the 11th annual Heroes Game. As part of the rivalry game, citizen heroes were selected from each state and will be recognized at the game.

This year’s selected heroes are Cara Loken from Nebraska and Rusty Boruff from Iowa.

Loken is a Lincoln native and a yellow ribbon support specialist and event coordinator for the National Guard. She directs service members and their families to appropriate people to help them with their specific needs. Loken is also the coordinator for the “Refuel You! Retreat” which focuses on health and wellness for caregivers of military members and veterans.

“I love our military. I love their families. I love their kids,” Loken said. “The things that I’ve done – I hope I’ve helped people and made a difference in their lives.”

Boruff is a Davenport native, an author, and a military veteran. Boruff is the executive director and founder of One Eighty, a charity dedicated to helping people and communities impacted by crisis, poverty, and addiction. In 2021, Boruff received the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for outstanding public service.

“We bought our first trailer in 2009 and that was the beginning,” Boruff said. “It was just simply putting guys in there to give them a place to live, and it gradually grew to what it is today.”

Loken and Boruff will receive on-field recognition at halftime of the game as special guests of each team.

They will also have their names inscribed on the game trophy.

