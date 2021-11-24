Iowa democrat Muhlbauer drops out of US Senate race

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first democrat to announce he’s running against Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in next year’s Senate race is dropping his campaign.

Democratic challenger, and Crawford County Supervisor, Dave Muhlbauer made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.

In the post, he said his nephew died in an accident earlier this month, leaving a “devastating effect” on his family.

I deeply appreciate the incredible people I was able to meet over the months I traveled across Iowa. I thank you for your love and prayers and only ask that you hold those you love extra tight as we move into the holiday season and beyond. pic.twitter.com/WhLzUYSroS — Dave Muhlbauer (@DaveMuhlbauer) November 23, 2021

Muhlbauer said after reflecting with close family and friends, he decided to drop out of the race for U.S. Senate.

Senator Chuck Grassley released a statement saying, “Barbara and I wish the Muhlbauer family our condolences & prayers during this holiday season.”

Barbara and I wish the Muhlbauer family our condolences & prayers during this holiday season. The support from neighbors during this harvest season shows how Iowans pull together thru thick & thin — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 23, 2021

