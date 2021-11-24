Iowa college student and a hairdresser team up for mental health mugs

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa college student and a hairdresser are teaming up to help people with their mental health.

Tamia McKinsey came into Maurice Adair’s hair salon in Des Moines last week to ask if he would sell her mugs.

They feature artwork she makes, and she said they help her with mental health issues.

“It’s a really nice stress reliever. Just to look up in science and see all the colors and shape I put into it,” McKinsey said.

Adair said yes and later posted a video about the mugs on TikTok.

That video is now up to nearly a million views, and McKinsey is now sold out of her mugs.

Adair said he feels blessed that a random meeting has such a happy ending.

“I’m so glad to help a young entrepreneur,” Adair said. “Especially a young African American woman, because we have to believe in our youth.”

McKinsey originally made 46 mugs.

She is now putting in a new order for a thousand mugs.

Find the mugs at TAMOKAEnterprise.com.

