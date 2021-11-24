House in Tama County engulfed in flames

ELBERON, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:30 am first responders received a call about a house fire in Elberon, Iowa.

4 Fire departments (Elberon, Belle Plaine, Traer, and Vining) were all called because the size of the fire required more personnel and extra assistance.

Elberon, Traer, and Vining Ambulance were also called to the scene out of caution. No injuries were reported.

No cause has been determined at this time.

