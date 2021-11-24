Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

House in Tama County engulfed in flames

House Fire in Benda
House Fire in Benda(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBERON, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:30 am first responders received a call about a house fire in Elberon, Iowa.

4 Fire departments (Elberon, Belle Plaine, Traer, and Vining) were all called because the size of the fire required more personnel and extra assistance.

Elberon, Traer, and Vining Ambulance were also called to the scene out of caution. No injuries were reported.

No cause has been determined at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion, Iowa Police logo
Shots fired incident near Indian Creek Elementary in Marion
Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
Cody Adkins
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with July shooting
Richard Forsythe, who plead guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend in Dubuque this year, was...
Illinois man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing ex-girlfriend in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is...
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is bullying her

Latest News

Johnson County administration building.
2022 Reprecincting maps proposed for Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty, and Tiffin
Talaya McGee, 14
Operation Quickfind: Talaya McGee
UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
John Deere reports record profits despite union workers’ strike
John Deere reports record profits despite union workers' strike
John Deere reports record profits despite union workers' strike