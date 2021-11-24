Holiday travel out of the Eastern Iowa Airport

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) is expecting to near pre-pandemic boarding totals for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

AAA reports that airplane travel for the Holiday is up more than 80% when compared to 2020.

Pam Hinman, CID Communications Director, says they are expecting to average 2000 passengers a day from Last Friday through Wednesday.

Thanksgiving and Spring break are the two busiest times at the Eastern Iowa Airport.

Hinman says it’s important to remember to pack your patience.

“Again the people who are working, you know, let’s be kind to them. They’re here they’re doing the job. They want to help you get to where you are trying to get to. So yeah, we want people just to show respect. And again, the goal is to get you to your destination safely,” said Hinman.

AAA reports that the worst times to travel Wednesday are between Noon and 8 p.m..

All passengers are required to wear a face mask in the airport and on board the aircraft due to federal laws.

