Hawkeyes’ Johnson is next Nebraskan out to knock off Huskers

FILE - Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson (6) runs a play during the second half of an NCAA...
FILE - Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson (6) runs a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa has regularly recruited football players out of Nebraska, and several of them have played key roles in the Hawkeyes’ six-game winning streak against the Cornhuskers. Johnson, from Bellevue, Neb., has become one of Iowa’s top wide receivers and will be playing against Nebraska for the first time Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. His father, Clester Johnson, played on two of Nebraska’s national championship teams in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson is the next in a line of Nebraskans who will wear the black and gold of Iowa when the Hawkeyes visit Lincoln on Friday.

Four Nebraskans have been Iowa starters over the six straight years the Hawkeyes have beaten the Huskers.

Johnson will be the fifth when the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes go for their seventh win in a row in the series.

Johnson played high school football at Bellevue West and chose Iowa over Nebraska.

His father, Clester Johnson, played on the Cornhuskers’ 1994-95 national championship teams.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

