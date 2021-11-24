Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Girl, 4, woman, 55, killed in Michigan house explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman were killed in an overnight explosion and fire that destroyed three homes in Michigan, damaged several more and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood. The cause of the explosion Monday night remains under investigation. Authorities said Tuesday that the woman died at a hospital, and that fire crews and a police cadaver dog found the child in the rubble of her home. Her father is in critical condition and another person suffered minor injuries. Earlier Tuesday, authorities said the adult victim was a 70-year-old man and the then-missing child was a 3-year-old girl but they corrected that information later in the day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is...
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is bullying her
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Nearly two dozen parents and students are protesting against Linn-Mar's mask mandate.
Linn-Mar students protest over vandalized posters amid concerns of safety and white supremacy
A 17-year-old driver was stopped by law enforcement after being clocked at 120 mph in Linn...
Iowa State Patrol catches teen driving 120 mph with kids in the car

Latest News

FILE - Native American singer Joanne Shenandoah poses at the ancient Oneida Indian village site...
Joanne Shenandoah, celebrated Native American singer, dies
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
President, VP and spouses help food kitchen for holiday
FILE - Police officers and emergency crews park outside the Louis Vuitton store in San...
LA luxury mall latest to be hit by smash-and-grab thieves
FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
Jury awards $26M in damages for Unite the Right violence