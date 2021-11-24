Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Female senators urge Biden to protect Afghan women and girls

“They are in jeopardy. We need to protect them,” the senators say.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a bipartisan effort, all 24 female senators of the United States Congress are asking President Joe Biden in a letter to protect the rights of Afghan women and girls.

The letter comes in the wake of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Since August, activists say young girls have been sold or married off to older men so their families can buy food.

“Girls are considered to be a source of income for the most uneducated, poor families across the provinces,” said Yalda Afif, a program manager at HIAS.

Afif, a native of Afghanistan, works for the nonpartisan refugee protection organization in its New York office.

She said that in recent months, Afghanistan under the Taliban’s rule has back-peddled on its treatment of women and girls, dismantling the progress that has been made in the past two decades.

“They deny women and girls an education beyond sixth grade,” said Afif.

In the wake of this, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is leading an effort in the Senate along with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California.).

“They are in jeopardy,” said Ernst. “We need to protect them.”

Ernst explained what she wants to see the Biden administration do.

“They need to enter into those deliberations with the Taliban government,” she said.

Ernst said so far, the Biden administration hasn’t done that.

As far as Congress is concerned, Ernst said lawmakers can continue to work on evacuating Afghan evacuees and special immigrant visas while working to protect the Afghan citizens that remain under the Taliban’s rule.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau reached to the White House for comment on this story, and we are still waiting for a response.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Related Stories
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
Senator Ron Johnson says Afghanistan withdrawal ‘an unmitigated disaster’
Top military officials publicly testify "there were concerns."

Most Read

Marion, Iowa Police logo
Shots fired incident near Indian Creek Elementary in Marion
Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
Richard Forsythe, who plead guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend in Dubuque this year, was...
Illinois man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing ex-girlfriend in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is...
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is bullying her
Cody Adkins
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with July shooting

Latest News

Dave Muhlbauer
Iowa democrat Muhlbauer drops out of US Senate race
White House confirms Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024
Poll: Plurality of Americans want Republicans to win control of House, Senate in 2022
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Poll: Majority of Iowans approve of Gov. Reynolds’ job performance
The two candidates in the Cedar Rapids Mayoral runoff election are discussing why they should...
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidates participate in forum ahead of runoff election