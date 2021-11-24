Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

COVID-19 Pandemic affects pilots performance, but effects are decreasing as more people travel again

By Ethan Stein
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Pilots across the country blamed fewer flight hours during the COVID-19 pandemic for mistakes made in the cockpit, according to federal reports reviewed by the KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team.

The Federal Aviation Agency, which is the federal agency that oversees air traffic in the United States, said it’s issued new safety guidelines. As the Transportation Security Administration anticipates travel will get close to pre-pandemic levels this Thanksgiving. The TSA expects to screen 20 million passengers during a 10-day period starting Friday.

Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team searched the ASRS Database for the terms “lack of flying” and “Covid-19″. The database, which is a voluntary and confidential reporting service, allows pilots, controllers, mechanics, flight attendants and dispatchers to report safety information.

In one report, i9 found a pilot canceled his take-off at the last minute after mishearing a clearance from traffic control. According to the report, the pilot said the biggest risk was he had zero hours of flight time over the last year because of the pandemic.

"First the biggest threat to the flight was that I hadn't flown in a little over a year, zero...
"First the biggest threat to the flight was that I hadn't flown in a little over a year, zero hours."(None)

Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team found hundreds of similar reports where pilots and control tower operators made mistakes and blamed those mistakes on COVID-19.

Donnell Evans, who is a spokesperson for the FAA, said these reports are designed for the FAA to identify problematic trends and create solutions. He said the FAA created a list of safety suggestions for pilots to monitor the effects of COVID-19.

“Early on, the FAA worked closely with the U.S. Commercial Aviation Safety Team to develop and distribute an extensive list of safety elements that operators should monitor due to dynamic changes resulting from the pandemic,” Evans said.

Some specific techniques on the F-A-A’s safety list include watching for fatigue and making sure equipment is properly stored.

Hassan Shahidi, who is the president and CEO of the Flight Safety Foundation, said this is an example of this process working perfectly. He also said the frequency of reports citing the lack of flying or COVID-19 for mistakes has steadily dropped as more people fly again.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is...
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is bullying her
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Nearly two dozen parents and students are protesting against Linn-Mar's mask mandate.
Linn-Mar students protest over vandalized posters amid concerns of safety and white supremacy
A 17-year-old driver was stopped by law enforcement after being clocked at 120 mph in Linn...
Iowa State Patrol catches teen driving 120 mph with kids in the car

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez's mother, Maria Lopez, delivers a victim impact statement during Richard...
Parents of 20 year old killed speak out during Forsythe sentencing hearing
State Senator Rob Hogg leads a walking tour around the proposed Cargill rail yard site in Cedar...
Iowa Court of Appeals reverses court decision on Cargill railyard plan
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond...
PHOTOS: 2 Iowa teens charged with teacher’s murder seek lower bond
Cedar Rapids nonprofit helps students get back on track with school
Cedar Rapids nonprofit helps students get back on track with school