2022 Reprecincting maps proposed for Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty, and Tiffin

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Following the approval of redistricting maps by the Iowa Legislature on October 28th, and signature from Governor Reynolds on November 4th, the Johnson County Auditor’s Office has sent proposed maps to Coralville, Iowa City, North Liberty, and Tiffin.

Counties and CIties are required to review and redraw precinct boundaries periodically and if these proposed maps are approved, they will go into effect January 15th, 2020.

Johnson County and each of the cities will hold public input sessions before approving the maps. Those sessions will be scheduled and announced by those entities at a later date.

You can view each of the proposed maps by visiting https://johnsoncountyiowa.gov/2022-reprecincting.

All registered voters in Johnson County will be sent new voter registration cards if the maps are approved.

