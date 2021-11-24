17-year-old arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 17-year-old suspect is now charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Des Moines.

Authorities on Tuesday announced the charges against Quarian Deonte Moore. He was arrested Thursday on several warrants unrelated to the killing.

Police say further investigation led to the charges in the Nov. 14 shooting death of Dean Titus Deng of Des Moines.

Deng was found in a vehicle with a gunshot injury and died at a hospital. A second person was treated for a minor gunshot injury.

The killing was the 12th in Des Moines in 2021.

