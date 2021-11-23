White House confirms Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024

(CNN) - The White House confirmed President Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.

It comes after the Washington Post reported over the weekend Biden and members of his inner circle have been telling allies he plans to run again.

It’s reportedly an attempt to address concerns about whether he could commit to another presidential campaign given his age, and ease worries about Republicans returning to power.

Biden turned 79 over the weekend and has maintained he wants to run again.

Asked about it on Air Force One on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Biden’s plan.

“Yes, that’s his intention,” she said.

The White House has not indicated whether Biden would automatically endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president, if he decides not to run.

