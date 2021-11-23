Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

White House confirms Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024

By CNN
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The White House confirmed President Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.

It comes after the Washington Post reported over the weekend Biden and members of his inner circle have been telling allies he plans to run again.

It’s reportedly an attempt to address concerns about whether he could commit to another presidential campaign given his age, and ease worries about Republicans returning to power.

Biden turned 79 over the weekend and has maintained he wants to run again.

Asked about it on Air Force One on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Biden’s plan.

“Yes, that’s his intention,” she said.

The White House has not indicated whether Biden would automatically endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president, if he decides not to run.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A 17-year-old driver was stopped by law enforcement after being clocked at 120 mph in Linn...
Iowa State Patrol catches teen driving 120 mph with kids in the car

Latest News

Poll: Plurality of Americans want Republicans to win control of House, Senate in 2022
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Poll: Majority of Iowans approve of Gov. Reynolds’ job performance
The two candidates in the Cedar Rapids Mayoral runoff election are discussing why they should...
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidates participate in forum ahead of runoff election
Iowa Democratic State Senator Todd Taylor announced on Tuesday he will run for re-election in...
State Senator Todd Taylor to run for re-election