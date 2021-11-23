Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Waukesha parade crash suspect’s bail raises questions

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The suspect in a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee that killed five people was free on $1,000 bail posted just two days before the deadly event, a fact that is leading to a review of what happened and renewed calls for giving judges more power to set higher bails.

But legal experts caution that one extreme case should not be reason to push for higher bail amounts that would keep poorer defendants behind bars longer while they await trial.

Police said Darrell Brooks was behind the wheel of the SUV that sped through the parade route in Waukesha on Sunday, killing five and injuring 48 others.

He was to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A 17-year-old driver was stopped by law enforcement after being clocked at 120 mph in Linn...
Iowa State Patrol catches teen driving 120 mph with kids in the car

Latest News

Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing nears going to the jury
White House confirms Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024
Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.
Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in...
Grammy nominations to be announced after sweeping changes
(Source: AP)
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identifies man killed by officers near Centerville