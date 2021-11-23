Show You Care
Waterloo woman sentenced for role in large-scale meth trafficking ring

Meth
Meth(Medina County Drug Task Force)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman from Waterloo was sentenced on Tuesday to ten years in federal prison for her involvement in importing and distributing over 4,000 grams of methamphetamine.

34-year-old Breanna Garcia pleaded guilty back in May 2021 for conspiracy to distribute meth. Evidence at the plea and sentencing showed that in 2018, investigators conducted a wiretap investigation of a phone utilized by her boyfriend Travis Werkmeister. Investigators intercepted thousands of calls and text messages and found that Garcia would collect money on behalf of Werkmeister and meet with other members of this large-scale operation.

Garcia was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment. She must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term and pay a $100 special assessment fee.  Garcia has a lengthy criminal history that dates back to 2006. She has acquired 21 criminal convictions to date.

There is no parole in the federal system.

