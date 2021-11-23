Show You Care
Trial set for former Linn-Mar track & field coach accused of sexual abuse

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The former Linn-Mar track and field coach accused of sexual abuse is pleading not guilty.

Kameron Beets is charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping, sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation.

He was arrested in Cedar Rapids in October. Court documents show he coached several teenagers with the district.

Investigators say he also used his role as a high school sports photographer and personal trainer to gain access to minors before victimizing them.

Police say the incidents happened about four months after his employment with the district ended.

His trial is scheduled for March 8.

