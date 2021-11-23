Show You Care
Tranquil But Windy Pattern

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The wind is about the only thing we have had to deal with when it comes to weather this November. A warm front has now moved to the north of the state allowing some gusty southerly wind to warm us up. Look for highs in the 50s on Wednesday. Starting Wednesday evening a cold front plows through swinging the wind around to the northwest. Sharply colder air comes for a visit with highs in the 30s for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Have a great night!

