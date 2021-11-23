Teens charged with killing Fairfield Spanish teacher to appear in court

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - The two 16-year-olds charged with killing a Fairfield Spanish teacher are set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Officials located the remains of 66-year-old Nohema Graber in a Fairfield park earlier this month.

Both are being held on $1 million bonds, but they’re asking a judge to reduce those costs.

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both 16-years-old, want their bonds reduced and to be released from jail before trial.

But the state said they are charged with brutal murder, and it would be a danger to the community if they were released.

The two 16-year-olds are being charged with first degree murder and first degree conspiracy to commit murder. They are being charged as adults.

If found guilty, they face a mandatory life sentence in prison, per Iowa law.

Court documents revealed social media exchanges showed Goodale had knowledge of Graber’s disappearance and death.

They also included information about plans to kill Graber.

Graber was last seen in the area of Chautauqua Park on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Graber frequently went for walks at that park.

Her family reported her missing on the morning of Nov. 3.

Later that day, police found her body in the park hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties. They say she had a head injury. Police have not released a motive at this time.

Days later, hundreds of people in the area gathered to honor the life of Nohema Graber.

Students, staff, and her family attended, singing along and telling stories of Graber.

Her son, Christian, read from a notebook that belonged to his mother.

“My plan is very simple, and I think very powerful,” Christian Graber said. “My plan is to smile all the time. The reason is that I think that a smile is contagious. And even if my students forget about my Spanish classes, I hope they remember how and why to smile to life, and to be honest.”

A GoFundMe was started for her family that has raised more than $45,000.

Goodale’s hearing is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Miller’s will begin at 3 p.m.

