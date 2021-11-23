Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Shots fired incident near Indian Creak Elementary in Marion

Marion, Iowa Police logo
Marion, Iowa Police logo(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders answered a “shots fired” 911 call near Indian Creek Elementary School at approximately 10:42 am on Tuesday.

Marion Police, Marion Fire-Rescue, and Area-Ambulance responded to a call in the 2900 block of Indian Creek road. They located an adult male who had pulled into the Indian Creek Elementary School parking lot after his vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

The school campus was not directly involved but was placed in a temporary lock-out (no one allowed in the building) out of an abundance of caution.

The victim has not been named at this time, but he has declined medical treatment.

The incident does not appear to have been random.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is...
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is bullying her
Nearly two dozen parents and students are protesting against Linn-Mar's mask mandate.
Linn-Mar students protest over vandalized posters amid concerns of safety and white supremacy
A 17-year-old driver was stopped by law enforcement after being clocked at 120 mph in Linn...
Iowa State Patrol catches teen driving 120 mph with kids in the car

Latest News

Cody Adkins
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with July shooting
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Judge to issue written rulings on bond reduction requests for teens charged in Fairfield teacher’s death
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Workers protest at Columbus Junction City Council Meeting
More than 120 meatpacking plan workers hold tense meeting with Columbus Junction Mayor