Shots fired incident near Indian Creak Elementary in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders answered a “shots fired” 911 call near Indian Creek Elementary School at approximately 10:42 am on Tuesday.

Marion Police, Marion Fire-Rescue, and Area-Ambulance responded to a call in the 2900 block of Indian Creek road. They located an adult male who had pulled into the Indian Creek Elementary School parking lot after his vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

The school campus was not directly involved but was placed in a temporary lock-out (no one allowed in the building) out of an abundance of caution.

The victim has not been named at this time, but he has declined medical treatment.

The incident does not appear to have been random.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.