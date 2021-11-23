Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

The Santa experience this year is a mix of laps, distancing

Santa, Sid Fletcher, sits behind a glass barrier as he hears Kendra Alexander of St. James,...
Santa, Sid Fletcher, sits behind a glass barrier as he hears Kendra Alexander of St. James, Minn., during her visit Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at The Santa Experience at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Where allowed, some malls and big-box stores are offering Santa's guests a choice of full contact or social distance. A microphone in the green plays picks up conversations. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Santa is back this year, but he’s asking people to be cautious as he continues to tiptoe through the pandemic.

There are fewer available Santas this year, which means some are busier than ever.

Where it’s allowed, some malls and big-box stores are offering Santa’s guests a choice of full contact or social distance.

Many of the snow globes and barriers set up last year are coming down.

About 8.9 million U.S. households are expected to visit Santa in person this year, with virtual visits still a big option.

That’s up from 6.1 million last year, but fewer than the 10 million who paid the Jolly Old Elf a visit in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A 17-year-old driver was stopped by law enforcement after being clocked at 120 mph in Linn...
Iowa State Patrol catches teen driving 120 mph with kids in the car

Latest News

Characters in front of Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom Park. CREDIT: Walt Disney World
Disney World halts COVID-19 vaccine mandate amid new Florida laws
A celebration of life is planned for Curtis Templeman, the UAW member who died of COVID-19 last...
Celebration of life planned for UAW member who died of COVID-19
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW worker who played key role in Deere contract talks dies of COVID-19
It's been one year since Iowa hit its peak in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, but people are...
One year after COVID-19 hospitalization peak, healthcare workers still exhausted