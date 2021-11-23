Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Reports: Malcolm X’s daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC home

Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.
Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment, according to media reports citing the NYPD.

Police say Shabazz’s daughter found her 56-year-old mother unconscious just before 5 p.m. Monday. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A 17-year-old driver was stopped by law enforcement after being clocked at 120 mph in Linn...
Iowa State Patrol catches teen driving 120 mph with kids in the car

Latest News

THE DUBUQUE DREAM CENTER
Dubuque Dream Center applies for county help as child care centers get creative to meet demands
An aerial view of a property in northeast Cedar Rapids that was the former home to offices...
Hunter Companies withdraws plan to redevelop former Transamerica property
An aerial view of a property in northeast Cedar Rapids that was the former home to offices...
Hunter Companies not moving forward with plan to redevelop former Transamerica property
THE DUBUQUE DREAM CENTER
Dubuque Dream Center applies for county help as child care centers get creative to meet demands