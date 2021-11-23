Show You Care
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline

Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.

East Moline police say they found the car at 4:26 a.m. in a parking lot at Jacobs Northeast Park.

Officials say the vehicle had been parked and running at the park for several hours. There were no immediate signs of visible injuries to the two women and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.

The incident is being investigated by East Moline detectives as a suspicious death.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending the notification of the families.

The Rock Island County Corner’s Office is working with the East Moline Police Department on the case.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the Crime Stopper P3 App.

