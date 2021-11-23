Milder weather build for the middle of the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds shift again bringing milder air into the state. Look for highs to push near and jump above 50 for Tuesday and Wednesday. As the month has gone so far this does not last long. Look for the winds to strengthen and cooler air to descend into the region keeping highs in the 30s. Overall precipitation stays out of the Iowa weather picture throughout the holiday weekend.

