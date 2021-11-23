Milder today as south wind returns

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The wind plays a big role in temperatures and we are going to all experience that this week. Plan on a mostly sunny day with highs well into the 40s. A few lower 50s may also occur off to the southwest. This push of milder air will come in thanks to a gusty south wind developing later this morning into the afternoon. This will continue into tonight, keeping low temperatures only around 40. Tomorrow, the southwest wind will blow in the morning, helping to push highs well into the 50s by the afternoon. By evening, a strong cold front will turn the wind back to the northwest with gusts over 35mph possible into Thanksgiving morning. Highs will only be in the lower 30s on Thanksgiving Day. No precipitation is expected at all this week and Thanksgiving travel (aside from wind) looks good.

