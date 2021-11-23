Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Milder today as south wind returns

The wind may gust as high as 30mph in spots
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The wind plays a big role in temperatures and we are going to all experience that this week. Plan on a mostly sunny day with highs well into the 40s. A few lower 50s may also occur off to the southwest. This push of milder air will come in thanks to a gusty south wind developing later this morning into the afternoon. This will continue into tonight, keeping low temperatures only around 40. Tomorrow, the southwest wind will blow in the morning, helping to push highs well into the 50s by the afternoon. By evening, a strong cold front will turn the wind back to the northwest with gusts over 35mph possible into Thanksgiving morning. Highs will only be in the lower 30s on Thanksgiving Day. No precipitation is expected at all this week and Thanksgiving travel (aside from wind) looks good.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A 17-year-old driver was stopped by law enforcement after being clocked at 120 mph in Linn...
Iowa State Patrol catches teen driving 120 mph with kids in the car

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Milder weather build for the middle of the week
First Alert Forecast
Milder weather build for the middle of the week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast