Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Jury awards $26M in damages for Unite the Right violence

FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. A jury began deliberations Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in a civil trial of white nationalists accused of conspiring to commit racially motivated violence at the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A jury has ordered 17 white nationalist leaders and organizations to pay $26 million in damages over violence that erupted during the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

After a nearly monthlong civil trial, the jury deadlocked on two key claims but found the white nationalists liable on four other counts in the lawsuit filed by nine people who suffered physical or emotional injuries during the two days of demonstrations.

The lawsuit accused some of the country’s most well-known white nationalists of plotting the violence, including Jason Kessler, the rally’s main organizer; Richard Spencer, who coined the term “alt-right”; and Christopher Cantwell, a white supremacist who became known as the “crying Nazi.”

Copyright 2021 ASSOCIATED PRESS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is...
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is bullying her
Nearly two dozen parents and students are protesting against Linn-Mar's mask mandate.
Linn-Mar students protest over vandalized posters amid concerns of safety and white supremacy
A 17-year-old driver was stopped by law enforcement after being clocked at 120 mph in Linn...
Iowa State Patrol catches teen driving 120 mph with kids in the car

Latest News

Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family...
Holiday travel picking back up across the U.S.
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Jury gets case of white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
Jury awards $26M in damages for Unite the Right violence
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Child is 6th death in Waukesha parade crash; suspect charged
Cedar Rapids nonprofit helps students get back on track with school
Cedar Rapids nonprofit helps students get back on track with school