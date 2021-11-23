Show You Care
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identifies man killed by officers near Centerville

(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An investigation continues after police officers fatally shot a man near the south-central Iowa town of Centerville.

The shooting happened Sunday after officers received a call about a domestic assault outside of town.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Monday that two Centerville officers and an Appanoose County sheriff’s deputy “were engaged in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in one person killed.”

The DCI identified the man killed as 45-year-old Kevin Arbogast of Centerville. No further information about the shooting was released.

The officers involved were placed on administrative pending the investigation.

No officers were injured.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

