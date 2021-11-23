Illinois man to be sentenced Tuesday in killing of ex-girlfriend in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Illinois man who plead guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend in Dubuque this year is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Prosecutors initially charged Richard Forsythe with first degree murder. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Court documents show Forsythe admitted to stabbing and killing Jennifer Lopez.

Police found her body at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens on Feb. 1.

Investigators say Forsythe stabbed her at least 15 times.

He faces up to 50 years in prison.

His sentencing is set to begin at 9 a.m. in Dubuque.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.