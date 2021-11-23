Dubuque Dream Center applies for county help as child care centers get creative to meet demands

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Dream Center offers similar services to child care centers, except with a focus on older students from elementary all the way up to high school.

”Our focus is to impact youth, strengthening families, and building community,” executive director Robert Kimble said. ”When children start getting into those late elementary ages and middle school ages, parents still need support.”

But Kimble said that need for support has grown significantly in the past few years and it has gotten to a point where he said they cannot keep up.

“We have a waiting list of over a hundred students,” he mentioned. “That waiting list and when we speak to families they are communicating that they really, really need something quality and structured and constructive for their children to do.”

In the challenge to grow and offer more space, the Dream Center has applied for more than $900,000 from county funds, including from the American Rescue Plan. The center has also started construction to become a licensed child care center, which includes adding elevators to the facility and building outdoor space. Kimble explained that will allow them to generate money from the state and not have to fundraise every year.

”If we do not find a way to support some way of sustainable income we cannot exist, so it is everything,” Kimble commented in regards to acquiring a child care license. “We have to be creative, just like many organizations like ours, to find sustainable income to make sure that we can continue to serve these children who depend upon us and it changes their lives and saves their lives.”

Local groups that work with child care, like Child Care Resource and Referral, see the constant need.

”What we are seeing is parents who are wanting that after school care and that support that the Dream Center can provide,” Tara Roddick, child care consultant supervisor, said. ”The downtown area does not really have maybe a lot of spaces available for programming for school age children.”

Acquiring that child care license, Roddick explained, would open more doors for the Dream Center.

”With becoming a licensed child care center they will also then be able to take child care assistance, which then helps families who maybe cannot afford to send them,” she added. ”They can be part of our quality ratings system and there are stipends that come along with that.”

Like so many other places, the Dream Center is short on workers, which is something Roddick said is a common thread between most Dubuque child care centers. She said a city group, including Child Care Resource and Referral, Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, and the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, does meet to look at these issues and find a possible fix.

“We need to get child care staff higher wages as well as benefits,” Roddick commented. ”We are also talking about a shared service model so centers and homes can use like a hub, like ‘Where do we find discounts?’ and maybe that frees up some of their time and money that they can put into staff.”

According to Roddick, child care workers in Dubuque currently earn an average of $13 an hour.

