Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids plans to use infrastructure bill dollars for flood mitigation and new 8th Avenue bridge

By Ethan Stein
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Infrastructure Bill, which President Joe Biden was signed into law last week, will bring Iowa Billions of Federal Dollars. And the city of Cedar Rapids is aiming to grab its fair share to speed up flood projects and build a new 8th Avenue Bridge.

The bill gives Iowa $3.4 billion to repair highways, $482 million to repair bridges, $638 Million to improve water infrastructure, $300 million for public transportation,$120 million to upgrade airports and at least $100 million to expand broadband in the state.

Mayor Brad Hart said it is too early for the city of Cedar Rapids to know it’s share of those dollars, as of Friday. He said the city plans to assign somebody to oversee those funding opportunities, so nothing gets missed.

Hart said one of the projects the city of Cedar Rapids will prioritize is a new 8th Avenue Bridge, which would be built higher to avoid floodwaters. He said it’s too old to just replace.

“It makes no sense to repair to spend anymore repairing that bridge,” Hart said. “It’s way more than 80 years old.”

During the Flood of ‘08, the only way to cross over from either the east or west side of the city was Interstate-380. Plus, the 8th Avenue Bridge carries traffic going out to Mount Vernon Road.

Tiffany O’Donnell or Amara Andrews will replace Brad Hart as Mayor. But those plans are unlikely to change since the mayoral position in Cedar Rapids is only one vote in a council. Plus, both talked about the importance of flood mitigation and bridges at a forum last week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
A 17-year-old driver was stopped by law enforcement after being clocked at 120 mph in Linn...
Iowa State Patrol catches teen driving 120 mph with kids in the car
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is...
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is bullying her
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is...
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is bullying her
College student out almost $600 and a dog after becoming the victim of a Craigslist scam
College student out almost $600 and a dog after becoming the victim of a Craigslist scam
Iowa City man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm