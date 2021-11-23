Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with July shooting

Cody Adkins
Cody Adkins(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been charged with attempted murder in the July shooting that took place in the 1200 block of 10th Street Northwest.

Cody Adkins has been accused of several charges including attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

A police investigation reveals that Adkins and another defendant opened fire on several victims, causing serious injuries back on July 1st, 2021. Investigators discovered fourteen shell casings at the scene indicating two weapons were discharged. On September 24th, 2021 officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by both Adkins and the other defendant and found two firearms linked with the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is...
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is bullying her
Nearly two dozen parents and students are protesting against Linn-Mar's mask mandate.
Linn-Mar students protest over vandalized posters amid concerns of safety and white supremacy
A 17-year-old driver was stopped by law enforcement after being clocked at 120 mph in Linn...
Iowa State Patrol catches teen driving 120 mph with kids in the car

Latest News

A police car
Iowa man pleads not guilty to child pornography
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Judge to issue written rulings on bond reduction requests for teens charged in Fairfield teacher’s death
Marion, Iowa Police logo
Shots fired incident near Indian Creak Elementary in Marion
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast