Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with July shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been charged with attempted murder in the July shooting that took place in the 1200 block of 10th Street Northwest.

Cody Adkins has been accused of several charges including attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

A police investigation reveals that Adkins and another defendant opened fire on several victims, causing serious injuries back on July 1st, 2021. Investigators discovered fourteen shell casings at the scene indicating two weapons were discharged. On September 24th, 2021 officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by both Adkins and the other defendant and found two firearms linked with the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.