Working Iowa: Marion Process Solutions adding employees to handle increased demand

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Process Solutions builds mixers that are used in a variety of industries, from concrete to mud, pharmaceuticals, all the way up to food grade. While business slowed a little early on in the pandemic, plant operations director Bryan Fiscus says business is back.

“We’re expanding to different product lines, as well,” he said. “So we really need that to be able to hit our customer requirements and be able to hit the due dates that we want.”

It takes one to three people to produce each mixer, which can take 200 to 400 hours, depending on the project. Fiscus says that allows employees to ‘own’ a machine as it makes its way through the production process.

The company says it needs to hire about 5 to 6 more fabricator welders. Brooke Hernandez, a welder fabricator, has been on the job for a few years. She welds pieces together then grinds them down so they’re smooth. But her shiftwork can vary, it all depends on what she’s working on.

“Every day is a little bit different,” she said, “so there’s always something that needs to be done which is a great part of what we do. You’re never stuck on one thing.”

She also says there’s something to look forward to every day.

“Whether it’s starting something new or starting something different, improving your skills every day. That’s my main thing--improvement,” she said.

Hernandez says patience is the key to doing well.

“It’s not about a rush,” she said. “Yes, there’s a time limit on certain projects, but take your time to get to know how you work and your works in the long run. That’s what it’s all about. Take your time, get to know it.”

Fiscus says the experience is preferred, but since it’s a smaller company, there are more opportunities to grow.

“If they come in as wanting to be a welder, we start them off in the machining department, we’ll allow them overtime to practice their welding and switch over to being a fabricator if it’s the right fit for them,” he said.

He describes the environment as team-oriented where employees are proud to see what the products they make.

“It’s a very high skill level and I think making that custom product every day and providing solutions for our customers is one of my favorite parts about working here,” Fiscus said.

For more information about jobs at Marion Process Solutions, click or tap here.

