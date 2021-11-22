Upper Iowa University to offer new tuition rate for active military graduate students

FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - Active military personnel wishing to pursue a master’s degree at Upper Iowa University (UIU) will soon benefit from a $250 per credit hour tuition rate. UIU undergraduates, who are active in the military, will continue to also receive a $250 per credit hour rate.

UIU also offers the Military Family Grant to all qualified spouses and dependents of active duty, reserve, and National Guard service members. This grant provides a $250 per credit hour tuition rate for undergraduate courses and a $325 per credit hour tuition rate for all graduate courses. In addition, UIU accepts tuition assistance, veteran’s educational benefits, scholarships, and Military Spouse Career Advancement Accounts (MyCAA).

To learn more about the new offer you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.