Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UNI to play Eastern Washington in FCS playoffs

Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley waits for his team to enter the field for an NCAA college...
Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley waits for his team to enter the field for an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS Iowa (KCRG) - Following a dominating 41-3 victory over Western Illinois, the Northern Iowa football team is playoff bound.

The 6-5 Panthers will take on No. 5 Eastern Washington on the road in the opening round. Kickoff is set for 3 P.M., Saturday, November 27.

This marks UNI’s 22nd appearance in the FCS championships and will marks the fourth time the Panthers will play EWU in the postseason. Head Coach Mark Farley is 2-1 against Eastern Washington.

The Panthers are one of six Missouri Valley teams to reach the FCS playoffs.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape generic
One dead, one injured following early morning shooting in Potosi, Wisconsin
Mark Poggenpohl
Iowa City man arrested for burglary after being caught by DNA found on COVID mask he left at the scene
Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's...
Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Iowa ties
Thousands of people have been arrests for DUI this year.
Former corrections officer at Iowa Medical Classification Center sentenced to prison for false declarations
Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and...
Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway

Latest News

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during the second half of a college basketball game against...
Aubrey Joens leads No. 14 Iowa St. women past Southern 96-55
Jones’ return lifts No. 18 Iowa past Illinois 33-23
Jones’ return lifts No. 18 Iowa past Illinois 33-23
Together We Achieve packs boxes for Thanksgiving meals
Together We Achieve packs boxes for Thanksgiving meals
Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day (12) throws a pass during an NCAA college football game...
Northern Iowa defense dominates Western Illinois, 41-3