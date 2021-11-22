UNI to play Eastern Washington in FCS playoffs

CEDAR FALLS Iowa (KCRG) - Following a dominating 41-3 victory over Western Illinois, the Northern Iowa football team is playoff bound.

The 6-5 Panthers will take on No. 5 Eastern Washington on the road in the opening round. Kickoff is set for 3 P.M., Saturday, November 27.

This marks UNI’s 22nd appearance in the FCS championships and will marks the fourth time the Panthers will play EWU in the postseason. Head Coach Mark Farley is 2-1 against Eastern Washington.

The Panthers are one of six Missouri Valley teams to reach the FCS playoffs.

