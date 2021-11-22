Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Show You Care: Meals on Wheels volunteer goes the extra mile

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clarence Bosenberg is 95 years old, and three days a week he delivers hot and ready meals to homes around Cedar Rapids.

“He comes in multiple days a week, rain or shine. And we couldn’t do this important work without him,” said Mary Griffin, Horizons volunteer coordinator.

It all began after he and his wife received meals during a time of need. Inspired by the care of the volunteers, Bosenberg felt called to help.

“After she passed away, I looked into it, and I’ve been delivering ever since,” said Clarence Bosenberg.

The man who was once inspired by the help of the volunteers has become an inspiration to the Meals on Wheels community.

“It’s amazing and so inspiring. I hope that I can be like Clarence someday. And I know that he inspires several of our other volunteers,” said Griffin. “if Clarence can get out volunteering three days a week to people, anybody else can do it,”.

Not only does the 95-year-old help out his community, Clarence just completed his 9th RAGBRAI.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's...
Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Iowa ties
People in eastern Iowa have a chance to sign up for training in case they ever find themselves...
Cedar Falls Police investigating kidnapping incident
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
Police investigate the scene where a chase of a suspect ended with an officer shooting and...
Man shot, killed by Waterloo officer identified
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California

Latest News

Fire in Muscatine displaces dozens, one hurt
One Meals on Wheels volunteer isn't letting anything slow him down, including his age.
Cedar Rapids Meals on Wheels volunteer not letting age slow him down
The city of Davenport is set to adopt a flood mitigation plan this week.
Davenport to adopt new flood mitigation plan
One person is hurt and more than 80-others lost their home after an apartment fire in Muscatine.
Fire in Muscatine displaces dozens, one hurt