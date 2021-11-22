Show You Care: Meals on Wheels volunteer goes the extra mile

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clarence Bosenberg is 95 years old, and three days a week he delivers hot and ready meals to homes around Cedar Rapids.

“He comes in multiple days a week, rain or shine. And we couldn’t do this important work without him,” said Mary Griffin, Horizons volunteer coordinator.

It all began after he and his wife received meals during a time of need. Inspired by the care of the volunteers, Bosenberg felt called to help.

“After she passed away, I looked into it, and I’ve been delivering ever since,” said Clarence Bosenberg.

The man who was once inspired by the help of the volunteers has become an inspiration to the Meals on Wheels community.

“It’s amazing and so inspiring. I hope that I can be like Clarence someday. And I know that he inspires several of our other volunteers,” said Griffin. “if Clarence can get out volunteering three days a week to people, anybody else can do it,”.

Not only does the 95-year-old help out his community, Clarence just completed his 9th RAGBRAI.

