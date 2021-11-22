Show You Care
Rodney Atkins to perform at the Linn County Fair

Rodney Atkins arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13,...
Rodney Atkins arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Fair has announced that country musician Rodney Atkins will perform there on Friday, June 24th, 2022.

Atkins is one of country music’s most prominent artists with eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s, and 1 billion career on-demand streams under his belt. His Platinum-selling No. 1 “Watching You” earned the songwriter a BMI “Million-Air” award and the top spot-on Country Aircheck’s top-played songs of the decade list. He has also sold over 11 million units and earned ten career Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications to date.

The concert takes place at The Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City, Iowa. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Monday, November 29, 2021. You can find them at www.thelinncountyfair.com

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

