Raygun to open new location in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Raygun announced on Friday it’s opening a new location in Cedar Falls.

The new location will share a building with Vinyl Cup Records on Main Street. It’s expected to open next spring.

According to Raygun, the business wanted to open in Cedar Falls in the summer of 2020, but they faced setbacks.

The new store will be Raygun’s seventh location.

Other locations include Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Des Moines, Chicago, Kansas City and Omaha.

