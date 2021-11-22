Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Raygun to open new location in Cedar Falls

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Raygun announced on Friday it’s opening a new location in Cedar Falls.

The new location will share a building with Vinyl Cup Records on Main Street. It’s expected to open next spring.

According to Raygun, the business wanted to open in Cedar Falls in the summer of 2020, but they faced setbacks.

The new store will be Raygun’s seventh location.

Other locations include Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Des Moines, Chicago, Kansas City and Omaha.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
People in eastern Iowa have a chance to sign up for training in case they ever find themselves...
Cedar Falls Police investigating kidnapping incident
Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's...
Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Iowa ties
Police investigate the scene where a chase of a suspect ended with an officer shooting and...
Man shot, killed by Waterloo officer identified

Latest News

Iowa State Troopers are trying to reduce traffic deaths on Iowa roads by cracking down on...
Iowa won’t meet goal of less than 300 traffic deaths in 2021
Boone police officer killed in crash while off-duty
Raygun is opening up a new location in Cedar Falls.
Raygun announced new Cedar Falls location
Disney World is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees.
Disney World drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff after state law change