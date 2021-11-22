Show You Care
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

By KYW Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A pregnant woman in Philadelphia was gunned down and killed in front of her home after returning from her own baby shower. Detectives say the shooting was “domestic in nature.”

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday outside the expectant mother’s home in the Lawncrest neighborhood of Philadelphia as she unloaded gifts from her baby shower. Sources say the victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington. She was seven months pregnant.

“You just heard like boom, boom, boom, boom, like nine boom sounds, and it definitely didn’t sound like firecrackers,” a neighbor said. “She was on the sidewalk on the passenger side, laying there. Her door was wide open because someone just left her there to die.”

Police say Covington was shot in the head and stomach, with the suspect(s) firing at least 11 shots toward her abdomen. Officials pronounced the mother-to-be and her unborn child dead, nearly 10 minutes apart.

Detectives describe the attack as targeted and “domestic in nature.”

“It seems to be a turn in the tide. Years ago, it was very, very rare to hear of a woman getting shot, and now, it seems to be more and more prevalent,” Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

As the investigation continues Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted that the news was “deeply upsetting and heartbreaking.” He said the city is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

“We have to start coming together because the shooters are coming together, killing innocent bystanders. They’re killing women, children, men and each other,” activist Brandon Chastang said.

The killing comes as Philadelphia inches toward a new homicide record. As of Sunday, there have been 496 homicides so far in 2021. That’s a 13% increase from 2020.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

