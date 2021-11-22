Investigators: Man shot Potosi woman before killing himself

POTOSI, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Officials have released more information about a Grant County, Wisconsin, shooting that left one person dead and another injured last week.

Emergency crews responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Main Street in Potosi early Friday morning. Investigators said Aaron Osthoff, 47, of Dubuque, forced himself into the home and shot a 37-year-old woman in the area of her head and neck. Osthoff then shot and killed himself.

The victim was transported to a Madison hospital for treatment where she is in stable condition.

Investigators said Osthoff knew the victim but the extent of their relationship is still being determined.

No other information has been released.

