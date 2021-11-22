Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Investigators: Man shot Potosi woman before killing himself

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTOSI, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Officials have released more information about a Grant County, Wisconsin, shooting that left one person dead and another injured last week.

Emergency crews responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Main Street in Potosi early Friday morning. Investigators said Aaron Osthoff, 47, of Dubuque, forced himself into the home and shot a 37-year-old woman in the area of her head and neck. Osthoff then shot and killed himself.

The victim was transported to a Madison hospital for treatment where she is in stable condition.

Investigators said Osthoff knew the victim but the extent of their relationship is still being determined.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Police: Waukesha parade crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A 17-year-old driver was stopped by law enforcement after being clocked at 120 mph in Linn...
Iowa State Patrol catches teen driving 120 mph with kids in the car

Latest News

A Cedar Rapids police officer helps shop for winter clothing for kids during the Santa Cop event.
Cedar Rapids Police officers are ‘Santa Cop’ for 109 kids in need of winter clothing
Blake Burdorf
10-year-old Shenandoah boy named Kid Captain for the Hawks/Cornhuskers game
Upper Iowa University
Upper Iowa University to offer new tuition rate for active military graduate students
Two new surveys find Thanksgiving dinner will cost Americans more this year.
Poll: Americans have no appetite for politics at the Thanksgiving table