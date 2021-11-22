Show You Care
Poll: Americans have no appetite for politics at the Thanksgiving table

Two new surveys find Thanksgiving dinner will cost Americans more this year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a country gripped by political polarization, Americans across the board seem to agree on something - no talking politics at Thanksgiving.

In a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults released today, 66% of Americans say they are hoping to avoid discussing politics while visiting family or friends this Thanksgiving, with just 21% saying they are looking forward to it.

50% of those polled say there is not likely to be a heated political debate among family or friends, with 15 percent saying it is somewhat likely, and 9 percent saying it is very likely.

The poll also asked people about their plans on giving to charity this year. Seventy percent say they plan to give about the same amount to charity as they did last year, 19 percent say they plan to give more, and 7 percent say they plan to give less.

You can read the full results of the poll here.

