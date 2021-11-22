Show You Care
Mount Vernon school marching band to perform special parade before leaving for Chicago

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mount Vernon High School marching band will perform a special parade Monday night ahead of its trip to Chicago to perform in the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. from the tennis courts at Cornell College in Mount Vernon.

It comes as the band has been preparing for the big Thanksgiving Day performance on Thursday.

This marks the third time the school’s marching band has received an invitation to perform at the event.

This is also the largest group of underclassmen to perform on a national stage in Mount Vernon band history. It includes 67 freshman and sophomores.

Students will leave for Chicago Tuesday after completing a negative COVID-19 test. After marching in the mile-long parade Thursday, the students will head back home to Iowa just in time for their Thanksgiving dinner.

