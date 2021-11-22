Mount Vernon local businesses prepare for a weekend of shopping small

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Some local businesses hoping for a bounce back year this small business Saturday as the pandemic steered away shoppers last year. One of their biggest days of the year is small business Saturday.

Tom Reding, the owner of 1891 Vintage Antiques, said he expects to see people from all over browsing his shop next Saturday.

“It’s one of our biggest days of the year,” Reding said. “This town has actually grown in terms of being known as a day trip type of town. When they come in and browse, when they walk out the door I’ve been saying ‘by the way when you can’t find anything in the retail store, there’s a lot of good Christmas presents here if you want to come back.”

Last November the normally busy downtown wasn’t nearly as crowded, but this year local business owners expect a big return.

“We’ve even noticed a little bit of an uptick in that anyway in our business,” said Denise Murphy, the owner of Mount Vernon Creates. “During the pandemic people were home a lot and didn’t go out and now they’re really looking to support those local businesses.”

Mount Vernon Creates has local wine, books, and art.

“Especially with us having artwork, (people) probably were sitting there and got tired of their surroundings,” she said. “Now they’re really looking to support not only a local business but the local artists that we support.”

