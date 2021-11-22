Kunc scores 21 as Iowa State wallops Grambling 82-47
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and Iowa State breezed to an 82-47 victory over Grambling. Kunc sank all seven of his shots, including five 3-pointers, for the Cyclones (4-0).
Tristan Enaruna pitched in with 15 points and nine rebounds. Tyrese Hunter added 12 points, six assists and five boards.
AJ Taylor topped the Tigers (0-4) with 12 points and Danya Kingsby scored 10.
