Kunc scores 21 as Iowa State wallops Grambling 82-47

Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc (5) fights for a rebound with Oregon State forward Glenn Taylor...
Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc (5) fights for a rebound with Oregon State forward Glenn Taylor Jr., right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 60-50. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and Iowa State breezed to an 82-47 victory over Grambling. Kunc sank all seven of his shots, including five 3-pointers, for the Cyclones (4-0).

Tristan Enaruna pitched in with 15 points and nine rebounds. Tyrese Hunter added 12 points, six assists and five boards.

AJ Taylor topped the Tigers (0-4) with 12 points and Danya Kingsby scored 10.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

