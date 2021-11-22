Judge rules law preventing Medicaid from gender confirmation-related surgery violates Iowa Constitution

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa District Court Judge ruled that the language of the Iowa Administrative Code pertaining to the exclusion of coverage for sex reassignment surgery violates the Iowa Civil Rights Act as well as the Iowa Constitution.

Judge William Kelly of the fifth Judicial District of Iowa, decreed that Rule 441-78.1(4) of the Iowa Administrative Code, which states that surgery whose primary goal is to improve physical appearance for psychological purposes, but which does not correct or materially improve the bodily functions, as a violation to the Iowa Civil Rights Act and the Equal Protection Clause of the Iowa Constitution.

He stated that the language of the Regulation that excludes coverage for sex reassignment surgery for transsexualism “shall be stricken from the Regulation and that the remaining language must be interpreted and applied in a manner that allows transgender individuals coverage under Iowa Medicaid for medically necessary gender-affirming surgery for the treatment of Gender Dysphoria and other relevant diagnoses.”

This reverses a previous decision of the Department of Human Services and prohibits them from denying Medicaid coverage for these types of surgeries.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.