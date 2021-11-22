Iowa State Patrol catches teen driving 120 mph with kids in the car
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old driver was stopped by law enforcement after being clocked at 120 mph in Linn County.
The Iowa State Patrol shared a photo of the incident on Facebook on Sunday, saying it happened on Highway 30.
They also said there were two minors in the vehicle, with the youngest passenger being nine-years-old.
Officials did not release information on what charges the driver faces.
