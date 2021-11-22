Iowa City man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man pled guilty in federal court on Monday for being in possession of a firearm as a felon.

49-year-old Joshua Brown from Iowa CIty admitted at the plea hearing that on July 18th, 2020, he knowingly possessed a firearm after having been convicted of two previous crimes.

Brown admitted that he had previous convictions for unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon in 1995, and possession of a firearm by a felon in 1996.

Brown was convicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and faces a possible maximum sentence of ten years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

